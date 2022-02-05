Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.70

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.70 and traded as high as C$34.86. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$34.05, with a volume of 37,291 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFN. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.70. The firm has a market cap of C$648.26 million and a P/E ratio of 55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3099996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

