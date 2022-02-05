Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

CommScope stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.