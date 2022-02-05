Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.51

Devro plc (LON:DVO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 214.51 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($3.03). Devro shares last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.92), with a volume of 64,657 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £372.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.61.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

