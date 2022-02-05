BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.86

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.86 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 190.60 ($2.56). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 186.05 ($2.50), with a volume of 38,001,727 shares traded.

BT.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.90.

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

