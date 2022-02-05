BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.86

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.86 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 190.60 ($2.56). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 186.05 ($2.50), with a volume of 38,001,727 shares traded.

BT.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.90.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

