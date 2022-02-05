-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

