Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 39.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

