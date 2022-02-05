News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

News has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NWS stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. News has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

