Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 80.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

