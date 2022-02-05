BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BGSF opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

