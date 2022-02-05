BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

BGSF stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

