One Capital Management LLC Sells 7,779 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.