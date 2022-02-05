Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

