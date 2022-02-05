Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,360 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,809 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 281,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

