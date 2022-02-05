Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 390,818 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,003,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.