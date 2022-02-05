OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $115.21 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Ares Capital worth $115,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

