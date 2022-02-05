Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGTA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTA opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $178.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.05.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

