Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

