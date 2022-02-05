Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

