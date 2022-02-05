Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 169,056 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 169,056 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.74 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.