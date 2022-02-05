Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-$1.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.97 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.