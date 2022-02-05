Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

CZR opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

