GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.85% of Unity Biotechnology worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

UBX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

