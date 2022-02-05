GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 8,999 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.01 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.44.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

