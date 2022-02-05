Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

