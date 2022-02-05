Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,119.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

