Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 250 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

eBay stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

