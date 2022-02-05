Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $4,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

