Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $320,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $105.87 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

