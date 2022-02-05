Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,561,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

