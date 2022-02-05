Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,070 Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7,980.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

