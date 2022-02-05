5,070 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,005.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.