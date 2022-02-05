Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $458,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,581,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

