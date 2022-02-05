Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

