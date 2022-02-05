Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

