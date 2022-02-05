Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $126.86 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

