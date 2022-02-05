Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37,957 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,957 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

