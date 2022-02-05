Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,078 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dover worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

DOV opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.