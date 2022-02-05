Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Down 2.1%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the period. Formidable ETF accounts for 4.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 94.70% of Formidable ETF worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

