Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Enova International has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.