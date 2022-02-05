Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.
Shares of Enova International stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Enova International has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.
In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,363 shares of company stock worth $778,919 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
