OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,104 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $11,582,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $8,175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $7,431,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.33 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

