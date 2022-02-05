Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in News were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in News by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in News by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 571,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

