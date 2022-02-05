Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

