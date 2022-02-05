Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

F opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

