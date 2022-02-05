Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.