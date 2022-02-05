Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

