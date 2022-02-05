Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,474 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 3.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $262,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $115.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

