Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $599,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 910,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.