Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $125.32 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $125,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

