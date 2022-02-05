One Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,226 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $75.19.

