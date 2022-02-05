Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,828.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,831.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,002.02 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,694 shares of company stock valued at $390,382,304. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

